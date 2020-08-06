Cocaine with a street value of £3,700 was found inside a flat after officers stopped a man in Gillingham.

Roland Lake, 42, of Park Road, Ashford, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on 4 August 2020 where he was jailed for two years and six months years after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis.

He was arrested by police on 2 June 2020 after he was seen handing over a package to a woman in Richmond Road, Gillingham.

Plain-clothed officers observed him at around 8pm and became suspicious of his behaviour. They then approached him and carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

During the search he was found in possession of eight bags of cocaine, two mobile phones and cash.

Lake was arrested and during a further search of a property in the same road officers found 55 bags of cocaine with a street value of £3,700. Scales and cash were also found along with a small amount of cannabis. Lake was subsequently charged with the offences.

Investigating officer PC Mike Williams said: ‘This sentencing reinforces the important role plain-clothed officers play within Kent Police and if it was not for their observation and subsequent search Lake would have continued his drug dealing targeting some of the most vulnerable members of society.

‘His sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes and I hope it acts as a deterrent to those who are thinking of carrying out similar crimes.’