Detectives are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in Enfield.

Police were called at 7.53am on Thursday, 6 August to a wooded area in Burnt Farm Ride, Enfield, after a person was found unresponsive.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to identify the deceased and inform next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

At this stage the death is being treated as suspicious.

A man who was arrested in connection with the inquiry has since been released under investigation.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating, supported by colleagues from the North Area Command Unit.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information, images or video that could assist police with their investigation is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1532/6Aug.