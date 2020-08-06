Man jailed after switching numbers plates on murder vehicle in East London

A man who changed the number plates of a car involved in a murder in east London has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for perverting the course of justice, and disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half years.

Jack Bush, 24 , of Oakdale Road, E11, initially denied perverting the course of justice but changed his plea on Thursday, 6 August during a trial at the Old Bailey.

The court heard Bush was involved in a dispute with Constantin Sin shortly before his death on High Road in Leytonstone, on 5 May 2019.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians at approximately 12.40am

The vehicle was being driven by Riyaz Adam who was convicted of manslaughter following a previous trial.

He was friends with Bush and had seen the fight before deliberately driving his Toyota Prius towards the group, causing Constantin fatal injuries and seriously injuring another man.

The pair sped away from the scene and left the victims injured.

The Toyota was dumped at a secluded location near Snaresbrook, a matter of a few miles away. Its registration plates had been replaced, and the car was found by officers later the same morning.

Forensic examinations were carried out and Bush’s DNA was found on one of the registration plates that had been removed and placed in the boot of the car.

CCTV recovered from the scene also placed Bush and his accomplice at the location.

Bush handed himself into police on 15 May 2019, but during an interview told detectives he was asleep at home during the time the plates were changed.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley, said: “Bush did everything he could to cover up the fact he played a role in this awful incident in a pathetic attempt to avoid justice.

“Constantin was the victim of a callous and frighteningly swift course of actions, for which he paid the ultimate price. He had multiple injuries which were just not survivable.”