Police were called at approximately 8.09pm to Hereford Retreat, SE15, on Thursday, 6 August to a report that a man had been stabbed.

Police and Paramedics from London Ambulance Service attended. A man, aged in his 20’s, was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital Police await an update on his condition. At this early stage, no arrests have been made. Officers are on scene working to establish the circumstances.