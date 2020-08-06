Manhunt for gang riding dangerously on a moped, armed with knives, attacking members of the public

Detectives investigating a series of offences, which occurred in the Rainham area would like to hear from any further victims or witnesses, or anyone else with information, photographs or footage relating to these incidents.

Police were initially called to Broadway, Rainham, at 8.20pm on Tuesday, 4 August, to reports of two males, riding dangerously on a moped, armed with knives, attacking members of the public.

Police attended with the London Ambulance Service, and found a victim had sustained minor injuries to their head and leg. They were taken to hospital, where their condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

At 8.47pm on the same day, police were also called to Upminster Road South, to reports of an armed robbery by two males on a moped, reportedly armed with knives.

Police located a victim with injuries to their hands. The victim was treated at the scene, by LAS before being taken to hospital, where their injuries were also deemed non-life threatening. They have since been discharged.

The suspects were reportedly sighted in and around the Rainham area, at the time, and believed linked to further incidents, with additional members of the public.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Lee, added: “I am also seeking any information, footage or witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward. Witnesses also reported seeing the males riding a silver coloured moped, so would ask the local community or anyone with any further information to please contact police.”

Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Violent Suppression Unit Taskforce will be actively patrolling the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Chris Whiston or DS Nathan Lee, of the East Area Investigations Command unit, on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 7700/5Aug20