Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating following a fatal road traffic collision on the A20 Farningham at 4.28am on Thursday, 6 August 2020.

The incident involved a lorry and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

The road is currently closed and officers are asking for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information may call the witness appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference DB/RF/067/20 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk