Officers in Portsmouth are continuing to investigate a serious assault on a woman

Officers are continuing to investigate a serious assault on a woman that happened between 9pm and 11.40pm on 3 August on Southsea Common, just off Clarence Parade.

Police were called by the South Central Ambulance Service to reports of a 40-year-old woman who had been seriously assaulted.

She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after suffering a possible fractured cheekbone and bruising to her face, arms, legs and back.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of serious assault and was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of rape.

He was questioned by officers and has since been released under investigation for both offences in Southsea to allow for further enquiries, the man in question was charged with actual bodily harm, kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence and threats to kill against a woman in Eastleigh, Officers are looking into whether the assaults are linked to the same 19 year old of no fixed address who has been remanded in custody to appear before the youth remand court at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday, August 10.

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, they are asked to call 101 and quote 44200292589.