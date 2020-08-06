Parish Councillor James Nash named as Victim in sleepy Andover Village shooting

A 42 year old man has been taken to Southampton General Hospital following a shooting at an address in MacCallum Road, Upper Enham in Andover at around 3pm yesterday.

The victim has been named locally as Parish Councillor James Nash

Armed response officers were deployed to the area and then in pursuit of a motorcyclist linked to the shooting in which it failed to stop for officers. The motorcyclist died in a collision during the pursuit on the A343 close to Hurst Tarrant.

The Air Ambulance and NPAS (National Police Air Support) were seen to assist in the incident.

Investigations are ongoing and the police have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the fatality of the motorcyclist in a police pursuit.

Both a marked and unmarked police armed response vehicle were seen to leave the scene on separate recovery vehicles with a police escort at around 01.30am today for further examination if required.

MacCallum Road remains closed with barriers and a police cordon whilst detectives further investigate the shooting.

Other police presence were seen in the area of Junction Road and close to Andover Train Station with another cordon in place but it is not yet known if it is linked to the shooting.

Hampshire police have stated:

“We have launched an investigation after a man was shot this afternoon, (Wednesday, August 5) in Upper Enham near Andover shortly after 3pm.

“Officers were called to an address in MacCallum Road following a report of an assault on a man.

“It’s now known the 42-year-old victim was shot and received serious injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at Southampton General Hospital.

“A motorcycle failed to stop for officers in connection with this incident.

“A short time later a motorbike crashed on the A343 near Hurstbourne Tarrant and the road has been closed while emergency services attend. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

“A mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been made.

“Armed police were also seen visiting an address in Enham Alamein as part of this investigation.”