Police were called at approx 9.50pm today to the Broomgrove area of #Hastings to reports of a disturbance in the woods. Police are on scene and liaising with a small group, to see if any offences have been committed. They are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
Police called to a disturbance in woodland in Hastings
August 6, 2020
1 Min Read
-
