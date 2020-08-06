 Police called to a disturbance in woodland in Hastings – UKNIP
BREAKING Hastings SUSSEX

Police called to a disturbance in woodland in Hastings

August 6, 2020
1 Min Read

Police were called at approx 9.50pm today to the Broomgrove area of #Hastings to reports of a disturbance in the woods. Police are on scene and liaising with a small group, to see if any offences have been committed. They are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. 