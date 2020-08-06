 Police helicopter called to West Wickham to search for man wanted by Police – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent West Wickham

Police helicopter called to West Wickham to search for man wanted by Police

August 6, 2020
1 Min Read

A man has been detained by Police after the assistants from the National Police air support  who conducted  a search  over West Wickham  in Kent this evening.

Police were  reportedly searching for an “Asian/ Middle Eastern bearded man in his mid twenties”.

Officers  went door to door asking residents in Links View Road if they had seen a man fitting the description. It is understood that he made off from Police and went garden hopping

Police  were later seen with someone on the ground in the area that the helicopter has searched.