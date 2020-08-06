Sussex Police officer subject to misconduct investigation after Brighton arrest

A Sussex Police officer has been advised that he is subject to a misconduct investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and will be asked by investigators to give an account of his use of force.

The investigation follows an incident where a man was restrained following his arrest in Brighton, East Sussex on 7 July. Video footage showing only part of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Our investigation focuses on a use of force prior to this video being taken and not on the restraint of the man on the ground which has been shared on social media.

Body worn video in relation to the whole interaction was seen by the IOPC and Sussex Police Professional Standards Department and it resulted in Sussex Police referring solely the matter relating to the interaction prior to the restraint in the street.

IOPC Regional Director Sarah Green said: “Having examined a range of evidence including body worn video and witness statements, we have taken the decision that this is now an investigation for misconduct. An investigation does not mean that misconduct proceedings will necessarily follow.”

Our investigation resulted from a conduct referral from Sussex Police following the incident when police were attempting to locate a missing teenager at an address in Montpelier Road, Brighton. They arrested a man, 28, on suspicion of threats to cause criminal damage and, following the arrest, further restraint was required by the officers.