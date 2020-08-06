Three males have been charged after early morning warrants were executed in Waltham Forest

Three males have been charged after early morning warrants were executed on Thursday, 6 August.

The warrants were the culmination of a three-month operation, named Operation Beamond, which was formed to target violence and drug dealing in Waltham Forest.

A number of officers were involved in the operation, including the North East Gangs Unit, local borough officers, the Violence Suppression Unit, and Territorial Support Group.

The following three males were arrested on Thursday, 6 August and have been charged as follows:

Liljan Syla, 24 , of Aldriche Way, Waltham Forest, was charged with possession of an imitation firearm, and perverting the course of justice. He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 7 August.

Olemide Adesanya, 23, of Selwyn Avenue, Waltham Forest, was charged with possession of an imitation firearm, and perverting the course of justice. He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 7 August.

A 17-year-old male from Waltham Forest was charged with possession of an imitation firearm, and perverting the course of justice. He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 7 August.