Using a craft knife during an attempted robbery at a Dover skatepark has resulted in a four-year jail sentence for a 25-year-old man.

In an unprovoked attack, Isaac Chapman, armed with the knife, approached a skateboarder at the skatepark in Pencester Gardens on 27 October 2019 and held it to his throat, demanding money. The victim was able to push Chapman’s arm away but he sustained a minor injury to his neck during the attack.

Chapman left the scene empty-handed.

About a week later, the victim saw his attacker again in Dover, and made police aware, which led to them identifying Chapman as the offender and he was arrested.

On the day of the attempted robbery, Chapman had been talking to other people at the skatepark, before growing aggressive and turning his attentions to the man who had been there with friends.

Chapman, of no fixed address, was charged on 17 November with attempted robbery and possession of a craft knife in a public place.

He admitted the offences and appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 5 August where he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kerry Akast said: ‘The victim was not known to Chapman and unfortunately, seems to have been targeted that day purely for falling into Chapman’s eyeline. It just shows what a despicable and nasty nature Chapman has.

‘Carrying a knife suggests he was prepared for violence and to actually consider holding it against someone’s throat is very concerning. I hope the victim is able to put this incident behind him and I thank him for his support in this case.’

