A crack cocaine and heroin dealer has been jailed following an investigation by Kent Police’s County Line and Gang team.

Between September and November 2019, investigators identified three specific phones were being used by the ‘Mitch line’ to send regular marketing texts to drug users in Maidstone.

The messages offered crack cocaine and heroin for sale by a criminal network based in south London.

Detectives gathered evidence during a complex investigation that proved Brandon Gnamien controlled two of the phones and regularly travelled into Kent by train to supply local drug users.

He was arrested on 6 February 2020 at an address in London and was later charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between 24 September and 24 November 2019.

Gnamien, of Abbey Street, Greater London pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on 31 July, the 23-year-old was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Detective Chief Inspector Lopa McDermott of Kent Police’s County Line and Gang team said: ‘Our officers target those who bring Class A drugs into our town and will tenaciously track down those who seek to remain anonymous through using dedicated phone lines.

‘These criminals need to understand, once we know who they are, they will receive an early morning visit by our officers and a lengthy stay in prison.

‘My message is clear, it’s not if you will be arrested, but when.’