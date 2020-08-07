A man from south London who threatened to spit at officers after claiming he had coronavirus has been jailed for 12 months.

Jason Gritton, 45 of Central Hill, SE19, was found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker and affray on Tuesday, 4 August following a trial at Croydon Crown Court.

Police carrying out enquires to locate Gritton for driving offences attended his home address on Thursday, 30 April.

The 45-year-old tried to hide from officers and began waving a large knife while making threats to kill.

He also threw a number of objects, including a storage box, at the officers and threatened to spit at them after claiming he had coronavirus.

Specialist negotiators were called to the scene and later arrested Gritton who was taken into custody.

Chief Inspector David Monk, from the Met’s Road & Transport Policing Command, said: “This sentence shows that threats and assaults on emergency workers will not be tolerated and the maximum possible sentence will be sought through the court process.”