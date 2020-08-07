A man who assaulted an officer with a metal pole has been jailed.
A man identifying himself as ‘Matt Gray’ made a 999 call to our control room at around 2am on Friday 29 May but instead of reporting an emergency verbally abused the call taker.
When our call handler terminated the call, he called back several times, being abusive and threatening to attack any officer who turned up at his address with a crossbow.
Officers were dispatched to investigate and as they approached Park Lane, #Southend saw a man who saw the police car they were in and jump over a gate into Southchurch Hall Park.
The officers carried out a search for the man and he was discovered in a private garden nearby.
The man then became aggressive and assaulted one of the officers with a pole leaving him with a cut to the back of his head and needing hospital treatment.
The man was detained and arrested.
Matthew Gray, 29, of Southend, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and ABH.
He admitted the charge and at Basildon Crown Court on 29 July was jailed for two years.