A parish councillor who was gunned down outside his home in Andover has died in hospital. We can reveal said.
Councillor James Nash was shot in the head in Upper Enham on Wednesday, just after 3pm.
The gunman, who used a homemade shotgun has been named locally as Alex Sartain, fled the scene on motorbike and crashed a short time later and died.
Children’s author and artist James was airlift to Southampton General Hospital And has been fighting for his life following the attack that is understood to involve debts over drugs. Sartin died at the scene of a road traffic collision that is under review by the Police complaints.