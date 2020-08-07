 A parish councillor gunned down outside his home near Andover has died in hospital – UKNIP
August 7, 2020
A parish councillor who was gunned down outside his home in Andover  has died in hospital. We can reveal  said.

Councillor James Nash was shot in the head in Upper Enham on Wednesday, just after 3pm.

The gunman, who used a homemade shotgun has been  named locally as Alex Sartain, fled the scene on motorbike and crashed a short time later and died. 

Children’s author and artist James  was airlift  to  Southampton General Hospital And has  been fighting for his life following the attack that is understood to involve debts over drugs.  Sartin died at the scene of a road traffic collision that is under review by the Police complaints.

 

 