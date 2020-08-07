A serving Met officer has been charged with a criminal offence.

PC Sebastian Payne, who is attached to the South West Command Unit, was charged on Tuesday, 6 August with controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

The offences are alleged to have occurred from March 2019 to September 2019.

He will appears at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 October.

The criminal investigation is led by officers from the South Area Command Safeguarding Unit.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

The officer is currently on restricted duties.