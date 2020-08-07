An investigation has been launched after a woman was sprayed in the face with a noxious substance in Gravesend.

Kent Police was called at 4.43am on 7 August 2020 to reports of a disturbance taking place inside a house in Peacock Street.

The victim reported to attending officers that she had woken up and found three men in her home before two of them sprayed her with an unknown liquid.

The group then ran out of the house towards Saddington Street, with one of the men reported to be carrying a silver ladder.

Officers searched the area and a discarded ladder was found near a church in the same road.

They also found a Mercedes Vito van nearby which is blue-grey in colour and had privacy glass on the rear and back windows. The vehicle is believed to have been used by the offenders.

The three suspects have been described as wearing black trousers and black hooded tops. They also had their faces covered and are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries where she currently remains.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area.

Police are urging residents to check their CCTV and anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/137256/20.