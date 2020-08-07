Armed Police called to Bromley after reports of firearm being pointed

Armed Police Officers attended Blakes Green in West Wickham shortly after 9pm following reports a group of youths were seen in possession of, and pointing a firearm at other people. A number of people were stopped and searched in the area. A firearm was not recovered.

Insp Mackin, said: “Any report re: the sighting of a firearm is taken extremely seriously. On this occasion, a firearm was not located & those spoken to by officers were not arrested. I would like to thank everyone who cooperated with, and assisted officers during this incident.