Coldindale Police Station in lockdown following teen drug arrest

At approximately 14.40hrs on Friday, 7 August officers on patrol in The Concourse NW9, carried out a section 23 stop and search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. A 14- year old male [A] was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

As officers carried out the arrest, a group began to gather around the officers and obstructed the police vehicle from leaving the scene.

Further police units attended.

A further two people, a 23- year-old man and a 25- year-old man were arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a constable.

The police vehicle left the scene and a group of approximately 30-40 people followed on foot to Coldindale Police Station, where they remained.

A cordon is in place around the police station and a Section 35 dispersal order has also been authorised. Further officers are supporting the dispersal of the group.

A 19-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

A number of officers have received minor injuries but did not require treatment.

All of those arrested remain in police custody.

We have not received any reports that members of the public or those under arrest sustained any injuries.