Kent Police appeal for information following the death of a dog walker killed in Tunbridge hit and run

Kent Police is appealing for information following the death of a dog walker in Tunbridge .

The body of a man in his 50s was found by a member of the public on the A2014 Pembury Road, about 200 metres south of the Vauxhall Inn public house, just before 9.15pm on Thursday 6 August 2020.

He had suffered injuries consistent with being involved in a collision but no vehicle had stopped at the scene.

The man, whose next of kin have been notified, had been walking a dog at the time that was unharmed.

PC Jamie Woodhams of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘We urgently require anyone with information about this incident to come forward and help us to provide answers for the deceased’s family.

‘Anyone whose car is fitted with dashcam and may have recorded footage of the incident itself or of any vehicles involved both prior to or immediately following the incident, in the area of the A2014 and A21, are urged to come forward as soon as possible.

‘We also want to hear from you if a damaged vehicle appears to have been abandoned in your road, as it might be that this was the vehicle that was involved.’

Call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/DS/68/20 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk