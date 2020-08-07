Man arrested after victim is slashed across the face in Gillingham Park

Investigators have arrested a suspect after a man reported being assaulted in a Gillingham Park.

The 22-year-old man, who is from Chatham, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on the morning of 7 August 2020 and taken into custody.

The assault is reported to have taken place in Gillingham Park between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on 19 July. The victim is said to have sustained a slash wound from a knife which required hospital treatment.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.