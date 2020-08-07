Man arrested in north London on suspicion of terrorism offences

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, Friday 7 August, arrested a man in north London on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in north London on suspicion of being involved with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He has been taken to a south London police station, where he remains in police custody.

Officers are also searching the address in north London.

Enquiries continue.