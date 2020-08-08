A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Enfield.

Brian Sengendo, 2 of Gilbert Street EN3, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 8 August charged with murder, attempted murder, making threats to kill, and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 11 August.

Police were called at 06:53hrs on Thursday, 6 August to a wooded area in Burnt Farm Ride, Enfield, after a female was found unresponsive.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has since been named as Therasia Gordon, 44, who lived in Edmonton.

A post-mortem examination is currently ongoing at Haringey Mortuary.

The charges of attempted murder and threats to kill relate to two further female victims.