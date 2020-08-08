Detectives investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Enfield yesterday have made an arrest.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder overnight and remains in custody.

Police were called at 6.53am on Thursday, 6 August to a wooded area in Burnt Farm Ride in Enfield, after a person was found unresponsive.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service.

A woman, believed to be aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification awaits, police believe they know the identity of the deceased but are awaiting confirmation. Next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place at Haringey Mortuary on Saturday, 8 August.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Neil John.

Another man arrested in connection with the investigation on Thursday, 6 August, was later released under investigation.

Anyone who has information, images or video that could assist police with their investigation is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1532/6Aug.