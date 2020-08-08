Have you seen 17-year-old Keli-Marie Moorton-Stripe from Basildon, who has been reported missing?

Keli is 5ft 2ins tall, is of a slim build and has very long curly brown hair.

She was last seen yesterday lunchtime and was wearing jeans and a white top, however is thought to have other clothes with her which include a black dress and a black roller-neck jumper and leggings.

As well as having links to the Vange and Pitsea areas of Basildon, Keli also has links to Thurrock, including Grays and Chadwell St. Mary.

We’re worried about Keli and want to find her to make sure she is okay.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she is, please call us on 101.