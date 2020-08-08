Man stabbed at bus stop multiple times in Haringey

Police were called at 8.06pm on Friday, 7 August to reports of an assault on Blackstock Road, N4.

“Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his late 20s, suffering from stab injuries. They provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“The man has been taken to an east London hospital; we await an update in his condition.



“A crime scene remains in place.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7733/7Aug.”