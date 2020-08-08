Murder Investigation launched on Oxford Street

A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in the West End.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the assault close to Oxford Street.

Police were called at 5.38pm on Saturday, 8 August to reports of an assault on Market Place at the junction with Oxford Street, W1.

Officers attended and found a male, aged in his late teens, suffering from a stab injury.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.

His next of kin has been informed. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Three males [no further details] have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6404/08Aug.