Met Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 30s was found dead on Whalebone Lane South in #Becontree at 12:50pm — her death is being treated as suspicious.

Two hours later, a man — also aged in his 30s was found dead on Gosfield Road.

Met Police say the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and believe the two deaths are linked.

The Met are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with their enquiries.