Officers are extremely concerned for the welfare of a man who they believe is a victim of a serious assault in Dartford and are appealing for members of the public for information.

CCTV operators have identified that at 2.07am on Saturday 8 August 2020 a man was reportedly assaulted as he lay on the ground, following a disturbance in the High Street. A suspect for the assault was located by officers in Lowfield Street a short time later. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Despite a number of checks, including with local hospitals, officers have been unable to trace the victim who left the scene and there are concerns for his welfare.

PC Hannah Hills said: ‘The victim was kicked to the head and it is important to establish whether he sought medical help. We have concerns he may have sustained a serious injury and are asking anyone who may know him, or who has any other information, to contact us as soon as possible.’

Anyone who can help should call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 46/137862/20.