Police are appealing for assistance in tracing a man who absconded from Huntercombe Hospital SW15 at around 10am on Friday, 7 August.
Jamie Khan, 37, was on an escorted walk with a carer in Danebury Avenue when he ran away.
It is unknown where he may have gone. He has familial links to Birmingham.
He is described as approximately 5ft 11in tall, very slim build, with short brown hair and long facial hair on his chin.
He was last seen wearing a green hooded jumper over a grey jumper, green coloured jogging bottoms, white NIKE trainers, a grey baseball cap and dark sunglasses.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. 20MIS026413