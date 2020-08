Police were called to an Unlicensed Music Events (UMEs) on Amhurst Road in Hackney on Friday evening.

Response officers and Two TSG serials also attended the Silent block party

Officers engaged with the crowd ordering them to leave the location

A Dispersal Zone was authorised under s35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014. Police remained in the area for sometime to enforce the dispersal order.