 UPDATED: Emergency services called after people struggling to breath after chemical spilliage in Croydon – UKNIP
August 9, 2020
Reports of up to 13 Police,Fire,Paramedics and specialist HART team paramedics have been reported on Montana Close Sanderstead on the outskirts of Croydon this evening. (Sunday)

Emergency services were scrambled to the road following reports of a number of people were struggling to breathing following what is thought to have been a chemical reaction after a chemical spillage. 

 

A number of residents have been evacuated on the road and near to the spillage that is unclear if it was an accident  or deliberate. 

 

A total of  three  fire appliances  5 ambulances and  HART teams remain in the road.

 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area due to a closure being put in place

 

A spokesman for the Met Police said : Officers  were called at 6.17pm  on Sunday, 9 August to reports of people taken unwell at a residential address on Montana Close in Croydon.

“Emergency services attended. Several people were provided with medical attention.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

 

 

 