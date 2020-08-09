Teenager named in Fatal Oxford Street stabbing

The investigation into the murder of a teenager in the West End continues.

Police were called at 5.38pm on Saturday, 8 August to reports of an assault on Market Place at the junction with Oxford Street, W1.

Officers attended and found a male suffering from a stab injury.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm

He has been named by police as Jeremy Menesses, who was aged 17, and lived in south London.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Three men were later arrested after presenting at a south London hospital with superficial stab injuries. They have since left hospital and are now in custody.

[A],[B] and [C] are all aged 18 and from south London, and have been arrested on suspicion of murder. [B] and [C] have been also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin.

She said: “This attack took place following a fight between a number of males in broad daylight and was witnessed by a large number of horrified onlookers.

“We have spoken to a number of people already but need anyone who has information, video or images to speak to us and tell us what they know. Your assistance could prove vital as we investigate this terrible incident.”

Superintendent Rob Shepherd, from the Central West BCU, said: “Residents and visitors will see an increased police presence in the area following this shocking incident. We are doing everything we can to support our Specialist Crime colleagues as they continue their investigation and urge anyone with information to approach officers on the street if they have information that they would like to share with us, or call 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6404/08Aug.