 Epping Forest  illegal rave of 500 successfully broken up by  Met Party police – UKNIP
BREAKING Epping ESSEX LONDON

Epping Forest  illegal rave of 500 successfully broken up by  Met Party police

August 9, 2020
2 Min Read
Epping Forest  illegal rave of 500 successfully broken up by  Met Party police

Epping Forest  illegal rave of 500 broken up by  Met Party police in the early hours of Sunday

 

Gatherings of more than 30 people are still banned under the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

 

 

 An illegal rave involving over 500 people  in Epping Forest has been closed down by officers from the Met Police we can reveal.

“I’m sure I download the new Playlist honestly Gov” Some of those attending thought the Police were guests called to play a set or two

 

The event took place on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning, deep in the heat of  the beauty spot.

 

Eight noise  complaints were made by local residents  to Police after their sleep was broken  and many household kept awake into the early hours on Sunday morning.

At around 2.30am on Sunday, a Met Police  spokesman said the operation had been “relatively successful” and  had  “coming to a close”.

Police had been urging revellers not to attend “due to safety and COVID risks”

Officers thanked the local community for their patience and reassure those living in the area that they understand how much of an impact an event like this can have.

Despite the restrictions, people have still been attending raves and street parties across the country.

An unofficial organiser said they went deep into the forest  and used the  noise of the nearby A406 North Circular road to try  cover some of the sound from the music. 

Police after breaking up the unofficial  event had to be called to an number of drunk people walking on the busy A406.

Your names not down sonny you’re not coming in