Epping Forest  illegal rave of 500 successfully broken up by  Met Party police

Epping Forest illegal rave of 500 broken up by Met Party police in the early hours of Sunday

Gatherings of more than 30 people are still banned under the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

An illegal rave involving over 500 people in Epping Forest has been closed down by officers from the Met Police we can reveal.

The event took place on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning, deep in the heat of the beauty spot.

Eight noise complaints were made by local residents to Police after their sleep was broken and many household kept awake into the early hours on Sunday morning.

At around 2.30am on Sunday, a Met Police spokesman said the operation had been “relatively successful” and had “coming to a close”.

Police had been urging revellers not to attend “due to safety and COVID risks”

Officers thanked the local community for their patience and reassure those living in the area that they understand how much of an impact an event like this can have.

Despite the restrictions, people have still been attending raves and street parties across the country.

An unofficial organiser said they went deep into the forest and used the noise of the nearby A406 North Circular road to try cover some of the sound from the music.

Police after breaking up the unofficial event had to be called to an number of drunk people walking on the busy A406.