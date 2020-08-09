Have you seen 15-year-old Chelsea Slade from Purfleet, who has been reported missing?

Chelsea is around 4ft 2ins tall, has shoulder length brown hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen around 2.30pm this afternoon, Sunday 9 August, and was said to be wearing black leggings, a grey crop top, but could now be wearing a blue top and possibly pink flipflops.

She is known to sometimes visit the Romford area too.

Police are worried about Chelsea, and so are her family, and want to find her to make sure she is okay.

If you have seen her, or have any information about where she is, please call us on 101.