Labour MP Dawn Butler accuses Metropolitan Police of racial profiling after being stopped by officers

At approximately midday on Sunday, 9 August, police stopped a vehicle in Hackney.

Prior to stopping the vehicle, an officer incorrectly entered the registration into a police computer which identified the car as registered to an address in Yorkshire.

Upon stopping the vehicle and speaking with the driver, it quickly became apparent that the registration had been entered incorrectly and was registered to the driver in London.

Once the mistake was realised the officer sought to explain this to the occupants; they were then allowed on their way.

No searches were carried out on any individuals.

One of the occupants has since been contacted by a senior officer and they have discussed the stop, subsequent interaction as well as feedback regarding the stop.

Police say welcome the opportunity to discuss this matter further with the occupants if they wish to do so.

Labour MP Dawn Butler who was one of those stopped in the vehicle has accuses Metropolitan Police of racial profiling after being stopped by officers.

An edited clip has been released despite there being 8 minutes of footage. The MP represents Brent that is one of the most dangerous areas to live in, around London.