Man treated for life-changing injuries after M11 collision

A man has been taken to hospital with injuries believe to be life-changing following a collision on the M11 earlier this afternoon.

Police were called shortly before 1pm on Sunday 9 August, with reports that a BMW 5 Series and a Ford Focus had been in collision between junctions five and six of the motorway.

The road, which was temporarily closed while emergency services responded, has now been re-opened

The Focus driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing.

The BMW driver and two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the moments before it.

They’re particularly keen to hear from those with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to report it here.

Alternatively you can call 101 or independent Charity Crimestoppers, completely anonymously.

Please refer to incident 760 of 9 August, when reporting any information.