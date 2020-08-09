 UPDATED: Sixty Fire fighters tackle large blaze that broken out in East London – UKNIP
UPDATED: Sixty Fire fighters tackle large blaze that broken out in East London

August 9, 2020
A number of fire crews have been mobilised to tackle a well developed blaze at a property  in East London this evening.(Sunday)

A large cordon remains in place with a number of  fire appliances in attendant at Sherrards Road in East Ham.

 

 

Fire crews from a number of station have been sent to tackle the fire that has  spread and engulfed  100% of the building and is at risk of causing further damage to neighbouring properties.

The cause of the blaze in currently under investigation

A Spokesman for the LFB said:

We are currently attending a fire on Sherrards Road in #Newham. There are eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters at the scene. More info to follow.
 