UPDATED: Sixty Fire fighters tackle large blaze that broken out in East London

A number of fire crews have been mobilised to tackle a well developed blaze at a property in East London this evening.(Sunday)

A large cordon remains in place with a number of fire appliances in attendant at Sherrards Road in East Ham.

Fire crews from a number of station have been sent to tackle the fire that has spread and engulfed 100% of the building and is at risk of causing further damage to neighbouring properties.

The cause of the blaze in currently under investigation

A Spokesman for the LFB said: