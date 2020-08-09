UPDATED: Sixty Fire fighters tackle large blaze that broken out in East London

A number of fire crews have been mobilised to tackle a well developed blaze at a property in East London this evening.(Sunday)
A large cordon remains in place with a number of fire appliances in attendant at Sherrards Road in East Ham.
Fire crews from a number of station have been sent to tackle the fire that has spread and engulfed 100% of the building and is at risk of causing further damage to neighbouring properties.
The cause of the blaze in currently under investigation
A Spokesman for the LFB said:
We are currently attending a fire on Sherrards Road in #Newham. There are eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters at the scene. More info to follow.