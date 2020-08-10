Anna Gratzkowski as reported missing on Saturday from Godinton area of Kent

Anna Gratzkowski, 19, was reported missing at 11.10pm on Saturday 8 August 2020 and enquiries by officers suggest she was seen leaving her home in the Godinton area at around 4.45pm on the same day.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with light brown hair, blue eyes and normally wears glasses, although it is understood she might not have them with her. It was reported she was wearing a peach-coloured wrap-around dress with short billowed sleeves, and carrying a dark-coloured handbag.

Anyone who has information about Anna’s whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 08-2191.