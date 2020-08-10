Armed Police called to sleepy Barnehurst after man threatens to shoot anyone for his kids

Thirty Armed officers from across London descended on to the sleep town of Barnehurst in the early hours on Monday morning throwing Bexley Road into total lockdown after a man took to the roof claiming he had a gun and would shoot.

https://youtu.be//JZLpgsUkmDU

Police cordoned off a number of road and warned people to stay in their properties after the man on the roof said that he would shoot anyone for access his kids.

He also made a claim that he had a gun in his pocket and would use it.

Seven marked armed response units an undercover BMW x5 a dog handler and Police van on all arrived just after midnight after the man took to the roof.

A Fire “NILO officer” and a HART team were also scrambled to the incident after Police took the threat as viable.

One neighbour who asked not to be named said he understood that the man was going through a rough time trying to get access to his children.

A Police helicopter from Essex was also called to assist Police with their risk assessment of the male. Officers could be seen focusing their attention on a property above the chemist on Bexley Road.

Bexley Road was blocked by patrol cars along with side street also being sealed off.

Many residents took to social media to complain about the noise of the helicopter buzzing above them as they had their windows open due to the heat.

After engaging with the man Police detained the man who was taken away by Police van it is under clear if a weapon was found or what offences had been committed.

The Met Police have been approach for comment

More to follow