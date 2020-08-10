Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are currently attending a fire at a range of shops on Sherrard Road in Newham.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a mid-terraced shop with a flat above, part of the shop and neighbouring shops are alight. One man has been treated by firefighters at the scene for smoke inhalation.

People are being advised to stay away from the immediate area, particularly the access to Sherrard Road via Green Lane due to it being heavily congested with vehicles.

The Brigade was called at 10.24pm Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, East Ham, Ilford, Barking, Dagenham, Walthamstow, Millwall, Homerton, Stoke Newington, Whitechapel, Leyton stations are at the scene.