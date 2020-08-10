Four officers injured poo left on the sand as coach loads of chavs meet on Greatstone beach

Kent Police is investigating a disturbance in Greatstone and reminding the public of their responsibility to keep a safe distance from one another to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Officers were called to reports of a large gathering on Greatstone beach at around midday on Sunday 9 August 2020. The event was pre-planned however Kent Police had not been made aware of the exact location until the group arrived.

Patrols attended the area where they engaged with a number of individuals throughout the day to explain and encourage compliance with the latest Government guidance and address reports of anti-social behaviour. Those attending the location were asked to consider the wider community and their personal responsibilities in order to control the spread of the virus.

At around 9pm there was a report of an altercation in a nearby car park. Four attending officers sustained injuries during the incident and were treated at the scene by the South East Coast Ambulance Service. A 29-year-old man from London was arrested.

Kent Police’s Deputy Area Commander for East Kent, Superintendent Simon Thompson said: ‘Our officers responded to calls regarding a large group of people on Greatstone beach and remained in the area throughout the day to ensure those gathering were following guidelines.

‘Our beaches, parks and town centres have been busier since the easing of lockdown restrictions and whilst the majority of visitors are following guidance to help control the spread of the virus we will continue to attend incidents where members of the public are not adhering to those safety measures.

‘We work with the local authority, who has responsibility for the management of beaches, to ensure that coastal areas remain safe and pleasant places for both residents and visitors. We will not tolerate reports of anti-social behaviour.

‘The risk of spreading Covid-19 remains and it is important that anyone visiting Kent’s beaches, parks and outdoor spaces adhere to the guidance and keep a safe distance from other and help to prevent spreading the virus.

‘Anyone planning an event that would bring large numbers of people to one place should consider the implications and be mindful of the considerable impact this could have on the local community.

‘Kent Police continues to investigate the circumstances of this altercation in order to establish whether any further offences have been committed. Anyone who witnessed anything or has information and has not yet been in touch should call us with information.’

Anyone with information can call 01843 222289 quoting reference 09-0593.