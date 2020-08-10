Hit and Run arrest over Tonbridge dog walker killing

A car has been recovered and a suspect arrested by officers investigating the death of a dog walker in Tonbridge.

The body of a man in his 50s was found by a member of the public on the A2014 Pembury Road, about 200 metres north east of the Vauxhall Inn public house, just before 9.15pm on Thursday 6 August 2020.

He had suffered injuries consistent with being involved in a collision but no vehicle had stopped at the scene.

The man, whose next of kin have been notified, had been walking a dog at the time that was unharmed.

On 7 August, a small hatchback car was found unattended with damage in a sportsground car park at the end of Darenth Avenue. It was seized for forensic examination.

A local man in his 30s was arrested on the same day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later bailed to return to the police station on 4 September.

PC Jamie Woodhams of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘We continue to appeal for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and help us to provide answers for the deceased’s family.

‘We are widening our appeal for dashcam and CCTV footage from the scene of the collision on Pembury Road to now include routes to the car park in Darenth Avenue.’

Anybody with information should call the appeal line on 01622 798538, quoting reference HW/DS/68/20 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

Information and video footage can also be uploaded by using the following link to our public portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020120S02-PO1