Officers from the West Area Violence Suppression Unit have arrested a man for drugs and firearms offences.

The arrest follows a stop and search on Sunday, 9 August in Walpole Park, Mattock Lane, Ealing, W5.

Officers saw a group of people acting suspiciously and then saw a man enter the park and walk towards them.

The officers approached the man, a 19-year-old from Hayes, and detained him for the purpose of a search.

During the course about sixty wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin were recovered.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s home recovered a handgun and a quantity of suspected drug paraphernalia.

The man is currently detained at a west London police station and has been arrested for:

Possession with intent to supply class A controlled drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin, possession of a firearm without a certificate, as well as breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Enquiries continue.

West Area Commander Peter Gardner said: “We are working tirelessly to take weapons off the street and keep our communities safe. This shows the value of our proactive work and of properly targeted stop and search. This is great work, and is just one example of the proactive policing activity that is going on 24-hours-a-day across London. Drug supply and the violence and exploitation involved in it devastates communities and we need the public’s help to identify those involved in this criminality, those exploiting young people and those willing to carry weapons.”