Teenager arrested on suspicion of the robbery of an 80-year-old woman

Following an appeal on 18 July, police investigating the robbery of an elderly woman have made an arrest.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday, 5 August at an address in Sidcup, Kent.

He was arrested on suspicion of the robbery of an 80-year-old woman on Wednesday, 29 June.

The woman reported that her phone was stolen while she was travelling on a route 233 bus on Marechal Niel Parade, Sidcup.

As a result of items found during the arrest, the male was further arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon (a noxious spray) and possession of cannabis.

He has been bailed to a date in early September