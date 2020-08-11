Hit and run probe launched in Chatham

Officers from Kent Police have launched an investigation following a failing to stop incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police were called just before Midnight to reports of a person seriously injured and a vehicle making off from the scene on New Road in the town.

Police Paramedics and an air ambulance were all scrambled to the scene.

A large emergency service presences remained through out the night as specialists from the serious collision investigation unit carried out a full forensic examination of the scene.

New Road still remains closed to pedestrians and vehicles. Local diversion routes ha e been set up .

Kent Police have been approached for comment.