Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Chatham.

At around 10.50pm on Monday 10 August 2020, a collision involving a pedestrian and a car took place in New Road near its junction with Otway Terrace.

The car did not stop at the scene and continued towards Rochester.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain CCTV or dash cam footage that shows the vehicle or pedestrian in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting DS/RF/069/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk