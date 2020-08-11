Officers investigating a serious collision between a bicycle and a van in Southampton are now looking at the incident as an attempted murder.

The incident happened just before 9.50pm on Friday, 17 July on Waterloo Road, Southampton.

A bicycle, carrying a man in his 30’s and a woman in her 40’s, collided with a white Citroen Berlingo 625 En-Prise. The Citroen left the scene immediately after the incident.

Both the man and woman suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening however the man’s injuries have since become life-threatening and he remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers are keen to identify a driver of another van, possibly a Fiat Scudo, who stopped at the scene immediately after the incident.

Police believe this person may have vital information that will assist with the investigation.

Police would urge this person, and anyone else who saw what happened, to contact them as soon as possible by calling them on 101 quoting 44200266371.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 33-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, GBH, failing to stop after an accident and criminal damage.